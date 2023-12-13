iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 224,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,346. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

