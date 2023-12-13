iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.34. 151,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

