iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 322,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,447. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.