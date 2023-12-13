Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Itron worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Itron

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.