John Bean Technologies Co. (JBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE JBT opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

