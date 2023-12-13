John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IDA opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

