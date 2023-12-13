John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,767 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 1.60% of American Software worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $346.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

