John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $426.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

