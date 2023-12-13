John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $497.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

