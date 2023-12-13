John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $380.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $380.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.