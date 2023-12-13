John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 21.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

