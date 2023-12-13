John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Moderna by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $14,226,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 661,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,821,000 after buying an additional 107,427 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 68.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,257,406. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

