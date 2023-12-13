JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:MATE traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 93.58 ($1.17). 11,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,701. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 85.92 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,559.58.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.