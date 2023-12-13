JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 1.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 371,757 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

