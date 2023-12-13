Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

KZIA stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,503. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

