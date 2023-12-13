Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Kelly Partners Group

In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Brett Kelly 230,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. Insiders own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.