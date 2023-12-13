Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) vs. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Financial Analysis

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 4.01 $232.62 million $1.85 20.30 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 6.60

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Kilroy Realty pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 19.00% 3.84% 1.97% Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kilroy Realty and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 4 5 0 2.56 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus price target of $39.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $47.08, indicating a potential upside of 251.37%. Given Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty



Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 86.2% occupied and 87.5% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.7%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, and two in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.6 billion, totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 32% leased.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust



Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

