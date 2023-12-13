Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 161000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Stock Down 16.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

