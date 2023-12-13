Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Down 36.3% in November

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

NYSE KUKE remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

