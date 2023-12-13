L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.13.

LHX traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $221.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

