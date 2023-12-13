Lavaca Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. 4,206,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,564. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

