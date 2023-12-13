Lavaca Capital LLC Has $432,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 863,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.