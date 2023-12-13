Lavaca Capital LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.88. 595,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

