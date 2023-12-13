Lavaca Capital LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.56. The stock had a trading volume of 250,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,665. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $430.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.37 and its 200 day moving average is $388.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

