Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 923,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after purchasing an additional 498,869 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6,447.3% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 324,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 319,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,824,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 614,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,121. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.