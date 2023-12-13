Lavaca Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. 2,322,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276,093. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

