Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.30. 1,255,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

