Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Chemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 146,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,487. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

