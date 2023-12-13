Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.95. 339,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,818. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $178.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

