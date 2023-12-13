Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 415 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.09. 325,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,646. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $276.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.76 and a 200 day moving average of $251.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

