Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,000. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,349 shares of company stock valued at $72,837,413 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDG traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,008.21. 31,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $599.42 and a 12-month high of $1,013.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $909.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $878.33.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

