Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 1,854,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

