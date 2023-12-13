Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LXEO) Quiet Period To Expire on December 13th

Lexeo Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 13th. Lexeo Therapeutics had issued 9,090,910 shares in its public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,010 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Lexeo Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

LXEO stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

