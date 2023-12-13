Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 5.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,403,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,819,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lilium by 15,976.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

