Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Down 4.3 %

LIN traded down $18.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,530. The company has a market cap of $198.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.94 and a 200-day moving average of $382.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

