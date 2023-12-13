Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $14.94. Livent shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 838,816 shares trading hands.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,604,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,054,000 after buying an additional 114,385 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Livent by 36.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Livent by 50.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Livent by 75.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,752 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

