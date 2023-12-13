Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 24,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 280,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $782.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.35 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55,211 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 158,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 120.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 321,224 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

