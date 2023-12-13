Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 26086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

