Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 44,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.57. 1,026,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,721. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

