Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 1,603,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,863,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Fowler purchased 70,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,654,000 after buying an additional 30,446,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

