Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 3%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.47. 2,015,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,714,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Get Macy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macy’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.