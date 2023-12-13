Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.