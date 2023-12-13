Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,178 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 538,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,052. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.