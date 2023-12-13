Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 991 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $352.64. The stock had a trading volume of 264,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $379.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

