Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 72.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,422,000 after buying an additional 1,097,479 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 1,102,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.