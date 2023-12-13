Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Leidos comprises approximately 0.9% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $167,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 3,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 410,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

