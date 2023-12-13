Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 68,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,706,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after purchasing an additional 190,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $112.55. 38,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

