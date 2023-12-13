Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 14,941 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 171,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

