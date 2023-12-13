Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 1,831 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $230.96. 1,400,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.87. The stock has a market cap of $325.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $231.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

