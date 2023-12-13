Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 22,606 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $109,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 930,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 102,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 629,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,869. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

